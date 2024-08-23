RNC, NCGOP sue NC State Board of Elections over voter rolls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Republican National Committee and the NCGOP said Thursday that they have filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections for "ignoring the law and failing to clean up the voter rolls."

According to the lawsuit, the law requires the board of elections to check jury questionnaire responses to identify and remove non-citizens from the voter rolls, however, the RNC and GOP said the board has declined to enforce the law before November's presidential election.

"Only Americans should vote in American elections. If someone claims non-citizenship, they must be taken off the voter rolls - that's the law," said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley in a release. "The NCSBE has chosen to blatantly ignore the law, undermine basic election safeguards, and neglect a fundamental principle of our election integrity. The RNC and NCGOP defended this law in court, and now we will make sure the NCSBE follows and enforces these critical safeguards in The Old North State."

The North Carolina legislature passed Senate Bill 747 in June of 2023. The law, which went into effect in December of last year, changed part of the election process, from early voting to funding, observer procedures, registration, primaries, and write-in candidates.

