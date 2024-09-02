Search underway for juvenile who escaped Butner detention center

Authorities said they were concerned about his safety and concerned about people who may encounter him.

Authorities said they were concerned about his safety and concerned about people who may encounter him.

Authorities said they were concerned about his safety and concerned about people who may encounter him.

Authorities said they were concerned about his safety and concerned about people who may encounter him.

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a teenager who escaped Monday afternoon from a juvenile detention center north of Durham in Butner.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety identified him as Zane C.

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention said he escaped around 2 p.m. from the Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Granville County.

Authorities said they were concerned about his safety and concerned about people who may encounter him, saying Zane has a "history of unpredictable behavior."

Call your local law enforcement agency if you see Zane.

An ABC11 news crew is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.