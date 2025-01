Serious crash closes all lanes of I-95 South in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-95 South are closed near Kenly at Exit 107, just north of US 301 because of a serious crash, authorities said Friday night.

The crash happened just before 9:15 p.m., and lanes are expected to remain closed for hours.

NCDOT estimates the road to reopen by 2 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or follow directions from on-scene personnel.

This is a developing story. An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.