NC man arrested in Massachusetts in connection with murder of Fayetteville father

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a Fayetteville father.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Shawn Antonio Davis was taken into custody on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Boston, Massachusetts. Davis was wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Laquarius Devontanious Dove in March.

Authorities said the shooting happened on March 8 in the 300 block of Pebble Street. Deputies responded to a shots-fired call and found Dove with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dove's family described the 28-year-old as a doting dad, a father of three, and a loving husband. He traveled for work as a technician for Mercedes-Benz, commuting weekly to Alabama.

If you have any information about the investigation, you are asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective I. Fisk at (910) 677-5463.

To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers' information may be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and Android devices in Google Play.

