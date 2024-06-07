NC Courage starts the day off strong, beating Burnley FC 2-1 in TST: 'Lot of fun to watch'

"Women are just as athletic as men and can play the game just as well if not better," a fan said.

"Women are just as athletic as men and can play the game just as well if not better," a fan said.

"Women are just as athletic as men and can play the game just as well if not better," a fan said.

"Women are just as athletic as men and can play the game just as well if not better," a fan said.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Soccer Tournament continues with a big day three lineup, including the first matches of the women's tournament.

The NC Courage started the day strong after beating Burnley FC 2-1 in game one. The two-time NWSL champs will take on Tampa Bay Sun FC for game two at 8:15 p.m.

This is just one of several games Friday for the women:

Tampa Bay Sun vs Soccerhead FC at 11:15 a.m.

US Women vs Streetball FC Canada at 11:45 a.m.

Wrexham Red Dragons vs Angel City 7S at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH | Festival of soccer underway as TST brings teams from around the world to Cary to compete for $1M

The Soccer Tournament (1 of 12)

A huge crowd came to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary to watch these talented players.

"It's really good to see the women's sport just growing and getting more recognition within our country," one fan Kate Watson said. "Obviously, it's very popular overseas and around the world, but now it's got a big following here."

Eight teams are competing on the women's side, with 48 teams on the men's.

These games will continue throughout the weekend with the championships on Monday, with both men and women competing for $1 million.

"Women are just as athletic as men and can play the game just as well if not better," another fan Hayley Finn said. "It's been a lot of fun to watch them."