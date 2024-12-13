Survivors honor loved ones lost to homicides: 'We will speak their name'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than one hundred luminaries in downtown Raleigh were lit to honor people who were killed by violence.

Although people gathered at the Crime Victims' Memorial Garden did not know each other personally, they are now part of a community they never thought they would become a part of.

Among them, Richelle Sector, who shared how she met her fiance Timothy Shannon.

"In 2008, he was on the football team, and I was a cheerleader. We fell in love," said Sector.

Sector said their love blossomed, and they soon built a life near Shannon's family in Cumberland County. The two created memories of bonfires, swimming at the pond with their dogs, and boating with family. However, in April of 2023 he was killed.

"I wasn't prepared for what that one word would actually entail. Unbearable sadness. Gut wrenching pain. Anger. Guilt. Depression. Isolation. Fear," said Sector.

Shannon's family told ABC11 Timothy was generous, ambitious, and his brick placed in the front of the park is exactly where he would be, outgoing and brave.

Elizabeth Watson with North Carolina Victim Assistance Network shared the importance of the space, especially during the holidays.

"When a life is taken by violence, that is traumatic and tragic, grief, it's not a natural passing of, say, somebody who had been struggling with their health for a while. It is out of nowhere. And so that grief is very different. And it isn't something that's linear," said Watson.

Watson said the Network provides grief counseling, small group programming, and support to navigate the court system.

"Everything's fine and all of a sudden there's something, a memory, a smell, a song. And out of nowhere, that wave knocks you down. And we know that. And that's why we provide direct services as long as... people reach out and ask, we're here," said Watson.

Survivors said they are now living for the loved ones they lost.

"Our Loved ones were taken at the hands of someone else. But they did not take our voices. And they do not get to silence us. And we will speak their name," said Sector.

National Survivors of Homicide Victims Awareness Month is recognized Nov. 20 to Dec. 20.