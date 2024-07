Suspect accused of killing homeless man in Fayetteville expected in court

Markeith Rushing was denied bond during his first court appearance last month.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect accused of killing a Fayetteville man, who was homeless is expected back in court.

Police say Markeith Rushing can be seen on home surveillance footage shooting and killing Willie Russell back on Mother's Day on Seneca Drive.

Russell's brother believes he was walking down Seneca Drive to shower at a friend's house and worries his brother was killed over money.

