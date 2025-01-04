Suspect arrested in connection with fatal wrong-way crash that killed mother on US Hwy 70

The search continues for the person responsible after a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County ended the life of 25-year-old mother Kortney Atkins.

The search continues for the person responsible after a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County ended the life of 25-year-old mother Kortney Atkins.

The search continues for the person responsible after a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County ended the life of 25-year-old mother Kortney Atkins.

The search continues for the person responsible after a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County ended the life of 25-year-old mother Kortney Atkins.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 70 that happened in December.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said troopers conducted a felony traffic stop on I-95 in Dunn.

Authorities said troopers were tracking the suspect from the Robeson County area through Cumberland County to Harnett County.

The passenger of the vehicle was arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a Goldsboro mother and injured three others in December.

RELATED: New details in deadly Johnston County wrong-way hit-and-run revealed in search warrants

Troopers said the driver was detained but was released from custody after an investigation.

The deadly crash happened on Dec. 15 near the Cornwallis Road underpass. Investigators said a white BMW was traveling the wrong way eastbound when it hit a white Jeep Cherokee head-on. One car caught fire after the crash, and the BMW driver fled the scene, according to the NCSHP.

The front passenger in the Jeep Kortney Atkins, 24, of Goldsboro died on the way to the hospital. A woman who was driving the Jeep, a child under the age of five and a man were injured in the crash.

ALSO SEE: Fayetteville police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside house

Featured video is from a previous report