Federal Bureau of Investigation announces 'Take a Beat' campaign to increase fraud, scam awareness

The FBI is pushing a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the frauds and scams that are wreaking havoc on millions of people.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the frauds and scams impacting the public and to encourage reporting to law enforcement.

There have been $1.6 billion in losses between January and May of 2024, which is almost $300 million more than the same time in 2023, according to data from the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The agency said the most common tactics criminals use are a false sense of urgency or isolation, they may attempt to instill trust, induce empathy, or fear, or promise monetary gains, companionship, or even a job opportunity. All of these tactics are used to force victims to take quick action.

The FBI is now urging people to 'Take a Beat' to resist the pressure to act quickly and be cautious of unsolicited phone calls mailing or door-to-door services.

"Fraud remains one of the most devastating violations the FBI works due to number of victims and the number of losses," said Executive Assistant Director Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch. "In addition to the immediate financial harm, victims can experience other harm to include emotional and sometimes physical."

The agency said there are steps that can be taken to protect yourself and your information:

Take precautionary measures to protect your identity should a criminal gain access to your device or account. Immediately contact your financial institutions to place protections on your accounts and monitor for suspicious activity.

Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door service offers.

Search online for the contact information (name, phone number, email, addresses) of any unknown source that reaches out to you, as well as the proposed offer. Verify the legitimacy of businesses on websites such as Better Business Bureau. Other people have likely posted information online about businesses and individuals attempting to run scams.

Never give or send to unverified people or businesses any personally identifiable information, money, checks, gift cards, or wire information.

For more information about the 'Take a Beat' campaign or frauds and scams visit here.