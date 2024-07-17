Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp onto Raleigh Beltline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer carrying barbecue sauce overturned on a Wade Avenue ramp and caused a big traffic headache this morning.

The ramp to get onto I-440 was blocked off while crews worked to clear the tractor-trailer from the road.

Drivers were forced to continue up Wade Avenue so they could turn around and get on the Beltline another way.

It's now known what caused the accident, but it could take hours before it is back open. NCDOT says 11 a.m. could be when it reopens.

