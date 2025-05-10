Travel tips and tricks to avoid headaches at the airport during busy season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The weekend is packed with graduation ceremonies and Mother's day gatherings, and as the travel season picks up, things can get chaotic at the airport.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) is expecting more than 280,000 passengers will travel through the airport between Friday and Monday.

RDU officials recommend travelers arrive to the airport two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours ahead for international flights.

The times are crucial because some airlines have unique check in rules some even charging to see a desk agent.

"The low cost carriers, they do charge extra for that. They really want you to use that mobile app. And if you're not using it, you can print it off at their kiosk. But if you do go up to the desk, some of those are going to charge you a fee and they can be from $2 to $30," said Christy Lyczkowski, Travel Advisor.

Airport officials also want to remind passengers to have their Real ID or a passport.

Monday is expected to be the busiest day of the travel season, with an estimated 65,000 people passing through, which is an increase of 10% compared to the same day last year.

