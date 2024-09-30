VIDEO: Scenes of Helene's devastation from central to western North Carolina

Vehicles drive through high flood waters on King Street in Asheville

Helene moved through North Carolina on Friday as a tropical storm, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy across the state.

It's one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century. Friday's storm brought widespread power outages, flooding, and damage to thousands of homes and businesses.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called the storm "catastrophic" during a news conference on the impact of Helene.

Hundreds of thousands remain in the dark and countless others are still stranded due to the life-threatening flooding. The death toll nationwide continues to rise and many are still missing.

Here are some visuals of the devastation left behind:

