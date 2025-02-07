Troubleshooter helps Durham man get long-awaited refund from Tesla

A Durham man waited for months to get back about $1,800. Then he called the ABC11 Troubleshooter and for his refund from Tesla.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man had warranty woes after he canceled an extended warranty on his car.

"I printed out the warranty before I made that decision. I read the fine print, and it's very specific," Cliff Parks said.

The details are often in the small print, and Parks said he followed the instructions to cancel his extended warranty with Tesla.

Could you follow up again? Could you follow up again? Could you follow up again?' and next thing I knew, six months had gone by. - Cliff Parks

"Print out a form, hand carry it to Raleigh, to the service center, turn it in," Parks said.

He said he turned in the cancellation form and got an email confirmation from a Tesla representative that everything had been submitted.

"Waited a couple of weeks and I finally emailed and said, 'Could you follow up again? Could you follow up again? Could you follow up again?' and next thing I knew, six months had gone by," Parks said.

Parks said he reached out again to try to see when his refund would come.

"The 1st of November, I said, this is my last email. I'm going to call (W)TVD's Troubleshooter," he said.

Parks told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson that after he heard nothing from Tesla, he reached out to Wilson and she contacted Tesla.

Parks said he then heard from his Tesla representative.

"You, of course, contact them, the next day I get an email saying it's been processed, and a check will be sent to you," he told Wilson. "Two days later, I get a check in the mail overnight. So very happy with the result."

Parks' refund amounted to about $1,800.

Tesla did not get back to Wilson with any comment.

