UNC basketball legend Roy Williams becomes member of Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper is honoring UNC basketball legend, Roy Williams.

He will award Coach Williams a membership to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

The award is given to people who have made significant contributions to the state and their community.

Williams led the University of North Carolina basketball team for 15 seasons, winning three national championships.

Cooper also presented Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour with the special honor.