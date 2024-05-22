Vials of blood found at RNC's DC headquarters: Police

Capitol Police said they temporarily locked down the headquarters of the RNC after a suspicious package with two vials of blood was found.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Capitol Police said they temporarily locked down the Republican National Committee's Washington, D.C., headquarters on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was found.

Officers arrived on the scene around 7:45 a.m. after the package was found, according to police.

"The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division," Capitol Police said in a statement later in the morning.

Police lifted the lockdown shortly after the package was removed. An investigation into the incident and the package's source is ongoing, according to police.

The RNC thanked officers for their swift work.

"The lockdown has been cleared and staff has resumed their office duties because we remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House," RNC chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.