Triangle voters react to Biden dropping out of the 2024 race: 'He did the right thing'

Reactions are mixed, but most are not shocked.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden's letter to the nation Sunday afternoon certainly sent shock waves across America.

Voters in the Triangle have mixed reactions, but most are not shocked.

The president's decision to step aside comes after a disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump last month. Many Democrats called on Biden to step down.

"I think he did the right thing," one voter said.

"As much as I support Joe, and as much as I believe in him, I don't think his health was able to stand up for this kind of fight, and I think this actually puts (Democrats) in a better position to take this fight the distance," another said.

The conversation seems to have shifted to what's next.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's next presidential nominee.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who could be on the potential running mate shortlist of Harris, signaled his support as well.

On X, he posted: "Kamala Harris should be the next President. I've known @VP going back to our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket."

