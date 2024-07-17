On eve of VP Harris' visit, preparation still underway: 'NC critical point for this election'

Democrats at the state level and in Fayetteville say Vice President Kamala Harris' visit is about making voters feel important and heard.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are getting ready for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Fayetteville on Thursday.

"It's getting out to places that Democrats have felt that they have been forgotten in and left behind in and making sure that we are reaching those voters this year," said Anderson Clayton, the chair of North Carolina Democratic Party.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party said President Biden and Vice President Harris are placing an emphasis on connecting with voters in person. Noting that North Carolina is a battleground state, she says Biden's campaign is working for every vote here since it lost the state by 74,000 votes back in 2020.

"We want to make sure this year we are talking to folks across North Carolina regardless of if you are in the reddest precinct in the state," Clayton said.

"North Carolina's a critical point for this election," said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. "We want to make sure that they hear from both sides."

It's unconfirmed exactly where VP Harris will be making her appearance here in Fayetteville. But Mayor Colvin says Harris will talk about the Biden campaign's vision for the country's future. Recognizing the heated political climate, the mayor encourages voters to take their concerns and passion about what that future should look like to the polls.

"Fayetteville is an important market. I mean, you have a military community. You have a group of engaged voters that are very engaged with the process, have a diverse community. And it's to the administration."

The Fayetteville Police Department issued a statement saying they are engaged in plans to bolster security in the area for Harris's visit. This will be Harris's seventh visit to North Carolina this year.

This visit comes amid growing calls for President Biden to drop out of the race.

