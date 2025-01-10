Wake County restaurants, heating assistance programs prepare for winter weather

Across Wake County, people are preparing for the potential of snowfall and cold temperatures.

Across Wake County, people are preparing for the potential of snowfall and cold temperatures.

Across Wake County, people are preparing for the potential of snowfall and cold temperatures.

Across Wake County, people are preparing for the potential of snowfall and cold temperatures.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Across Wake County, people are preparing for the potential of snowfall and cold temperatures.

"Santa Claus is gone, he's already left town but Frosty the Snowman is hanging around and he's cold," said Thad Woodard with Warmth for Wake.

When the cold brings snow, that's where Warmth for Wake steps in to help people who may have trouble affording heat.

"There are many people who come here for jobs are the promise of the Triangle, and they think it's going to be the land of milk and honey and they find out it's pretty doggone tough and competitive," Woodard said.

The group partners with Wake County to pay for heating for low income residents in need.

"It pays the heating provider whether it's coal oil, wood, whatever it is," he explained.

And whether it's a heater or fireplace at home, or salt on the roads, everyone is bracing for snow. But for restaurants - severe weather can really have an impact.

ALSO SEE: Here's how central NC is preparing ahead of Friday's winter storm

According to the National Restaurant Association, winter weather forced 25.3 percent of establishments to report significant financial impacts.

However - some restaurants, like Sono on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh are planning to keep their doors open.

"Not everyone is scared of snow in Raleigh so we're pretty open," said manager Marika Soewandi.

They know it can be tough on employees if the roads get bad, but if they can get there safely, they say there will still be customers even in tough weather.

"Whenever these kinds of things happen we always do discounts for Uber Eats online and people who want to stay in and still want to get a take out," Marika said.

In the meantime, if you are in need of assistance through the Warmth for Wake program, you can call (919) 212-7038, visit wake.gov or email warmthforwake@wake.gov

RELATED: Triangle residents stock up for last-minute needs as winter storm heads toward central NC

MORE LIKE THIS: Central North Carolina preps for winter storm expected to bring snow, sleet this weekend