Wake County special education teacher arrested on assault charges from 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special education teacher in Wake County stands accused of assaulting students.

The Wake County District Attorney's Office charged James Rencher III with 12 counts of assault on an individual with a disability.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said it received a report from Wake County Public School System about possible assaults on special education students at East Wake High School back in 2022.

After a thorough investigation, the district attorney believed there was enough evidence to charge Rencher in the case.

On Friday, Rencher turned himself in. Wake County Sheriff's Office said the case remained an open investigation.

Before working at East Wake High School, Rencher was employed at Neal Middle School in Durham.