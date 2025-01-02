Dates announced for 2025 State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the first day of the new year, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2025 North Carolina State Fair.

Officials with the state fair announced that the event is scheduled to run from Oct. 16 through Oct. 26.

As happens every year, thousands will pack the midway for the thrilling rides, creative deep-fried delights, and an overall fun time.

Last year, the fair drew nearly a million people, the sixth-largest attendance in its history.

Seventy-two new food options were added for visitors to try.

