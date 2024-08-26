Springfield Middle School welcomes students back weeks after devastating tornado

"Everything went well at Springfield Middle this morning," district officials said.

"Everything went well at Springfield Middle this morning," district officials said.

"Everything went well at Springfield Middle this morning," district officials said.

"Everything went well at Springfield Middle this morning," district officials said.

LUCAMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Springfield Middle School students returned to school Monday just weeks after a tornado hit in Wilson County and damaged two wings of the school building where 6th and 7th grade classes were held.

"Everything went well at Springfield Middle this morning," district officials said.

"Principal Kelly Thomas greeted students in the car line, and it was great to have the students back. Areas of the school have been reconfigured to accommodate the 6th and 7th graders until mobile units can be secured. The 6th and 7th grade wings were badly damaged in the tornado on Aug. 8 and cannot be used. The wings are safely inaccessible to students and staff."

Some parents were happy to get back into a routine after they were concerned about the tornado's potential impacts on the new school year.

SEE ALSO | Tornado that killed man in Wilson County registered as EF-3 strength with 140 mph wind

"We were devastated," Ella Taylor said. "We just didn't know how the school year was going to go ... so we're really glad to be back here."

Barbara Brooker said her daughter was excited to be back at school -- despite some moving parts -- as the school rebuilds.

"I'm hopeful that they're not going to have to do that forever," Brooker said. "We'll see how it goes."

SEE ALSO | Teachers at Springfield Middle School in Wilson County return to the classroom after tornado

Crews have been working around the clock to make repairs ahead of Monday when school starts.

Athletics also had try-outs for cheerleading, boys soccer, volleyball and football on Monday after school.

"Even though we will be in different spaces around the school, we are excited to have our students back with us and we will make this a great year for all students and families," the school said.

The district is continuing to take donations to help with supplies.