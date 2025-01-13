Some western NC Helene survivors treated to a Christmas holiday do over at Castle Noel in Ohio

MEDINA, OHIO (WTVD) -- "Making spirits bright!"

Some families in Western North Carolina impacted by Helene were treated to a Christmas re-do hundreds of miles from home.

Over the weekend, three buses loaded with families from the Asheville area were taken to Castle Noel in Medina, Ohio. The event was held in the downtown area which was still decorated for the holidays, according to ABC Affiliate WEWS.

Organizer and Castle Noel owner, Mark Claus told the station he wanted the families to have a full-blown Medina Christmas celebration, especially since many holiday activities were canceled in Western NC.

"The last two months have been difficult. I've had friends lose their homes and my dad lost his job. So, I feel so blessed to be around so many people who care so much about all of what happened to my town," Addy Elff from WNC shared with the station.

Many of the families say after losing homes or not having the funds to purchase gifts, it was a very grim Christmas.

Claus told WEWS, "Joy is one of many words to describe the feeling of visitors as they toured Castle Noel, feeling the Christmas spirit."

The families enjoyed a full weekend of events including a parade-themed 'Brighter Days' and fireworks.

"I wanted them to experience the candlelight walk, the Christmas parade with the band, I wanted to see the fireworks again, I want them to experience exactly the way we do it in Medina every year for the holidays," Claus said.

Community members and organizations in the area were able to raise $250,000 to help cover the costs of the holiday activities.

