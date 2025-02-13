Woman charged in connection with fatal shooting of DoorDash delivery driver in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Spring Lake woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting that killed a DoorDash driver at a McDonald's restaurant in Fayetteville.

Authorities said 48-year-old Shahidah Burrows was arrested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, by the Pennsylvania State Police on outstanding warrants issued by the Fayetteville Police Department.

She was extradited to North Carolina, where she was charged with accessory after the fact and felony obstruction of justice. Burrows is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The shooting happened in December at the McDonald's at 5009 Santa Fe Drive.

Police said a McDonald's employee got into an altercation with a DoorDash driver. The employee then pulled out a gun and shot 25-year-old Samori Husamudeen of Fayetteville multiple times before running away.

Husamudeen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The employee, Kevin J. Holland, 25, was arrested a few days later near a Walmart in Spring Lake. He was charged with first-degree murder in Husammudeen's death.

