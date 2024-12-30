McDonald's worker could face death penalty, life sentence, over shooting of DoorDash delivery driver

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A McDonald's worker charged with shooting and killing a DoorDash driver made his first court appearance in Cumberland County on Monday. The suspect, Kevin Holland, is charged with first-degree murder.

As a result of that charge, the judge said Holland could be looking at a life sentence or the death penalty. ABC11 also learned that the victim, Samori Husamudeen, was not armed at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said Holland and Husamudeen got into a verbal altercation last Thursday at the McDonald's on Santa Fe Drive where Holland worked. However, authorities have yet to say what sparked that altercation in light of the ongoing investigation.

Then, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West, Holland retrieved a gun from somewhere inside the McDonald's and opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times.

Holland fled the scene but was arrested at a Walmart in Spring Lake the next day.

Samori Husamudeen (Photo Credit: Family)

"It was a senseless act of violence," West said. "In our community that can't be tolerated, you know, for someone to lose their life, you know, over what appears to be a verbal altercation."

Though Holland doesn't have a criminal history, the judge denied him bond because of the seriousness of the charge, because he fled the scene, and because the victim wasn't armed.

Husamudeen, 25, a father of four, was remembered by loved ones as "kindhearted" and a "devoted" dad.

