YMCA employee who worked at Raleigh elementary school charged with sex crimes involving children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A YMCA employee who worked at an after school program at a Raleigh elementary school is facing criminal charges of taking inappropriate pictures of young children.

According to warrants from Raleigh Police Department, Kajuan Markel Haywood is charged with eight counts of felony secret peeping where he allegedly took pictures under the clothes of children.

Wiley Magnet Elementary School Principal Tracy Avery said the incidents did happen at the school.

Haywood also was charged with one count of third-degree sex exploitation of minor. That charge is related to a sexually explicit picture of a toddler that investigators found in Haywood's possession.

Since being arrested Haywood has been fired from the YMCA. Raleigh Police Department said it had identified and contacted all of Haywood's victims.

Avery released the following statement on Thursday to families following Haywood's arrest:

"To keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving a former YMCA employee who worked in the after-school program which is operated at our school.

We have learned that Kajuan Haywood was arrested by Raleigh Police on May 21 and charged with felony secret peeping and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in relation to incidents that occurred on our campus after school hours. Please know that law enforcement has identified and contacted the victims. In addition, this person is no longer employed by the YMCA and has been trespassed from our campus.

I want to assure you that we take the safety of our students and staff members very seriously. We have cooperated fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation. In addition, please know that I am limited in the amount of additional information I can provide as this investigation is ongoing.

The allegations in the charges are obviously very disturbing. Support services for students and staff will be made available to anyone who needs them."