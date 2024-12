Authorities conduct death investigation at home near Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities taped off a home near Zebulon Friday morning due to a death investigation.

It is in the 1300 block of Parks Village Road near U.S. 64 and U.S. 264 split.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said more information will be released later.

