Thousands still without power in Wake County, crews cleaning up storm damage

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 10:43AM
Thousands still without power in Wake County, trees down
Part of St. Mary's Street in Raleigh is still closed this morning as crews work to remove a large tree that fell across the road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Powerful storms have left thousands without power in Wake County and crews have been busy overnight cleaning up debris like fallen trees.

Power in that area can't be restored until the whole tree is removed.

Currently there are just under 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Wake County.

The company estimates to have power restored by 11:45 a.m.

