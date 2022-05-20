Trees down, thousands without power after powerful overnight storm

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some people in the Triangle woke up without power or some fallen trees Friday morning.About 7,000 people in our viewing area were still without power as of 6:00 a.m., most of those in Wake County and more specifically in Garner.Wilson County Schools announced schools will be closed on Friday due to outages across the district.One couple who lives in southern Wake County feel lucky to be alive after two huge oak trees crashed onto their home.The two said they were watching television in the living room when the storms started and decided to get into the bathroom for safety. About 15 minutes later the trees came down and forced the roof to collapse."We were pretty much trapped back there. Water running in, tree limbs, everything is collapsed. But we are not injured and so I am very thankful we are not. We can replace material things," Ann Deese said.She added that the home is destroyed, but thankfully they do have family in the area.If you have an outage in your area you can report it to Duke Energy by calling 1-800-419-6356 or texting 57801.