Duplicate lottery ticket hits, giving Garner man double the winnings

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner man won the lottery twice in the same Powerball drawing.

Timothy Emerick won two $100,000 prizes because he had two of the same tickets.

He said he didn't intend to buy the same numbers.

"The gentleman at the store accidentally printed two tickets with the same numbers, so I just decided to buy them both."

The tickets matched four white balls and one Powerball. That combined with the 2X multiplier meant each ticket was worth $100,000.

Emerick said he plans to give the prize money from one of the prizes to his twin brother.

"I always said if I won I would share it with him," he said. "Over the years whenever I've needed him he's been there...I think he'd do the same thing if the situation was reversed."

Emerick moved to North Carolina a few months ago to be closer to his brother.

He bought his winning tickets at the BJ's Membership Club in Garner.