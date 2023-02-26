WATCH LIVE

Person in North Carolina wins $2 million in Saturday's Powerball drawing

Sunday, February 26, 2023 9:31PM
WADESBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone in North Carolina is $2 million richer after Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials said the lucky ticket was bought in Anson County at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

The ticket was one of the largest prizes won nationally during the drawing. The other two were sold in Texas and Delaware.

No one won Saturday's $120 million jackpot so it climbs to $131 million or $66.9 million in cash, for Monday's drawing.

