Durham Powerball ticket wins $50,000, as jackpot climbs to $435M

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the Powerball jackpot increasing to a hefty $435 million, one lucky person took home $50,000 from a ticket bought in Durham.

The ticket, which matched four white balls and the red Powerball, was sold at the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard. The odds of that win are 1 in 913,129.

But that wasn't even the biggest winner in the state from Saturday night's drawing.

SEE ALSO | 10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

One ticket purchased at a Brunswick County convenience store matched all five white balls (a longshot of 1 in 11.6 million). That ticket helped its purchaser turn $2 into $1 million.

Both winners have 180 to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night. It is expected to be for $435 million.