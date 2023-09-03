WATCH LIVE

Durham Powerball ticket wins $50,000, as jackpot climbs to $435M

Sunday, September 3, 2023 12:10PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the Powerball jackpot increasing to a hefty $435 million, one lucky person took home $50,000 from a ticket bought in Durham.

The ticket, which matched four white balls and the red Powerball, was sold at the C-Mart on East Club Boulevard. The odds of that win are 1 in 913,129.

But that wasn't even the biggest winner in the state from Saturday night's drawing.

One ticket purchased at a Brunswick County convenience store matched all five white balls (a longshot of 1 in 11.6 million). That ticket helped its purchaser turn $2 into $1 million.

Both winners have 180 to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night. It is expected to be for $435 million.

Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
