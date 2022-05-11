Personal Finance

President Biden expected to lay out plan to lower food prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Biden says lowering consumer prices is the top domestic priority now and he's expected to lay out a plan to lower food prices on Wednesday.

According to the latest numbers, consumer prices slightly fell in May and we may have hit peak inflation numbers.

Analysts predict prices jumped 8.1% this month, compared to this time last year. That's down from 8.5% last month.

The bad news is that experts say we could continue to see core inflation stay high for months, including grocery and gas prices.

When it comes to prices at the pump the Triangle hit new record highs overnight.

Raleigh averages $4.20 a gallon, Durham is at $4.19 and Fayetteville sits at $4.17. The state average is up from $3.86 to $4.17, since just last month.
