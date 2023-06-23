President Biden expected to sign executive order on contraception

The order would entail the federal government to work with private insurers and Medicare and Medicaid.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order designed to protect and expand access to contraception.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruling last year overturning the constitutional right to abortion raised fears that birth control could also face restrictions.

The order would entail the federal government to work with private insurers and Medicare and Medicaid to allow patients access to contraceptives including timely consultations.

Dr. Alfonso with Duke Health says with costs of contraception ranging from as low as $7 a month to almost $1000, more access and lower costs could change families and the healthcare system.

"We know that unintended pregnancies for patients, you know, about 65% of all pregnancies are, unfortunately, unintended in the United States. So when someone decides that they're ready to start a contraceptive method to be able to gain timely access to that could help prevent that unintended pregnancy. And we know that for every dollar that we spend on contraception of federal funds, we save nearly $4 and Medicaid and Title 10 funds," he said.

Dr. Alfonso also said since the Supreme Court decision last year he has also seen an increase in request for permanent sterilization including vasectomies and hopes this will help protect more options for family planning.