Kamala Harris to visit NC tomorrow year after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is gearing up for a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris this weekend.

She's going to Charlotte on Saturday calling for national legislation to protect reproductive rights one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Her visit comes after President Joe Biden was in North Carolina. He was promoting the need for job creation and also visited newly renamed Fort Liberty.

Our state was also visited by numerous candidates vying for the Republican presidential nomination including Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis.