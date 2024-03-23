Princess Kate's diagnosis raises concern for rising cancers cases among young people

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The news of Princess Catherine of Wales' cancer diagnosis has ignited a discussion about the rising cases of cancer among young adults.

The 42-year-old princess revealed the news on Friday in a video she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy for cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed. She said it was discovered during surgery in January.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of support and came as her father-in-law, King Charles, also undergoes cancer treatment.

Recent numbers from the American Cancer Society show that while cancer deaths are decreasing, new cases are rising from 1.9 million in 2022 to over 2 million in 2023.

The ACS report also revealed most new cases involved young people.

ABC11 spoke with Dr. Tomi Akinyemiju, at Duke Hospital. She said scientists don't know specifically why cancer cases are on the rise among young people.

Lifestyle, however, could play a role.

Here are some preventative strategies, she said, that would help:

Eat a healthy diet, meaning fruits and vegetables

Minimizing alcohol and quitting tobacco use

Being physically active

Doctors also suggest checking your family history, which could help with early detection.