Farmington Woods Elementary School principal named 2024 Principal of the Year

The entire student body at Farmington Woods Elementary gathered in the cafeteria on Friday afternoon for a special assembly in honor of the school's principal Winston Pierce.

Pierce was named the 2024 North Central Region Principal of the Year by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.