Project CATCH collects school supplies for homeless students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local organization is working to collect school supplies for the homeless youth in our community.
The Salvation Army and their program Project CATCH (Community Action Targeting Children who are Homeless) are working hard this summer collecting school supplies ahead of the first day of school this year.
The project aims to help under privileged students get supplies like bookbags, pencils and notebooks.
"We want to do our part knowing that we serve these kids in our community, and we want them to have a successful start to the school year," Project CATCH coordinator Shadeka Muldrew said.
All the supplies collected will go toward the Salvation Army's annual school bash in August.
"We want to make sure that our students and our children are put first. We want to make sure that their future looks bright for them, and we want to make sure our community is supporting them," case manager Sharmaine Joyner said.
The project leaders said they especially try to assist students who may be experiencing homelessness and wouldn't have any other way to get the supplies needed.
"We work with children who are experiencing homelessness from ages birth to 18, and we know that homelessness is a lot--we know it's a lot to carry," Muldrew said.
She said this is their third year with the project, and they are hoping to serve 500 children. You can donate to the Judy D. Zelnak Center of Hope, 1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, Monday - Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
"We know that children are our future, and we understand that education can lead to freedom. The more education you have the more power you have," she said.
They are taking donations until July 31 and will distribute the supplies in the first week of August.
