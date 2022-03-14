Durham Jewish community hosts event to pray for Ukraine

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chabad of Durham and Chapel Hill prayed for Ukraine during their annual Purim celebration on Sunday.The annual festival commemorates Queen Esther, who helped free the Jews from ancient Persia and the evil king Haman. The festival is celebrated with costumes, noise makers, and triangular cookies called "hamantashen." Those who celebrate will also read from the Book of Esther from a Megillah parchment scroll.This year, Rabbi Zalman Bluming added a special prayer for the families in Ukraine."The message is that ultimately Gd* can make and will make a miracle and there will be only light and brightness, goodness and we pray for that day," said co-director and Rebbetzin Yehudis Bluming.The festival, held at Durham's Jewish Federation, featured food, a drum circle, a moon bounce, a costume parade and pony rides for kids.