QVC Distribution Center burns as fire tears through massive Rocky Mount building

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge fire burned through the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount on Saturday.The large building is located off Highway 64 and Kingsboro RoadMultiple fire crews were called to the scene and have put out the fire.At this time, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our team members," a QVC spokesperson told ABC11. "In addition, we are also working to understand the full impact to products and orders and will provide further details to our customers are soon as they are available. We are working with the local authorities to investigate the source of this issue and will provide another update when appropriate."QVC management, Rocky Mount Fire Chief Corey Mercer, and Rocky Mount city officials gave an update on the situation Saturday afternoon, stating an investigation into the fire is currently ongoing.OVC reported no injuries and all employees that were inside at the time of the fire have been accounted for.Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about what started the fire and how much damage it caused.