Potentially hazardous radioactive material stolen out of Durham, state officials say

Potentially hazardous radioactive material stolen in Durham: NCDHHS

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina officials are alerting residents to be on the lookout for potentially hazardous radioactive material stolen out of a Durham construction site on Thursday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the gauge, which uses radioactive materials to test conditions of materials during construction, went missing on May 6.

The gauge was being held in a "Type A" transportation container, clearly marked as containing radioactive material, when it went missing.

State officials said to be on the lookout for a container is described as having a yellow plastic case with the following labels:
  • Radiation tri-foil (Radioactive - 7)
  • USA DOT 7A
  • Type A Radioactive Material
  • Cargo Aircraft Only


The gauge itself has a stainless-steel handle coming from its top with a radiation symbol on it. The description of the radioactive material can be found on an outside plate. Each source of radioactive material can be found sealed in a stainless steel capsule.

NCDHHS



State officials say the gauge poses no immediate safety risks to the public, but if it is mishandled or broken there is a much larger risk of "adverse health effects" if directly exposed to a person.

If found, you are asked to maintain at least 10 feet of distance from the gauge until appropriate authorities arrive.

Anyone with information on the gauge is asked to contact the RC Radiation Protection Section at (919) 621-4797 or local law enforcement agency at 911.
