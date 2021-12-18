Search continues for armed suspect in Raleigh who eluded police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County law officers continue searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous Friday evening.Police are looking for 24-year-old Raequon Mudd.The incident began Thursday night. Deputies said Mudd allegedly fired shots into a occupied home.He is also wanted on an arson charge.About 10 a.m. Friday, Wake County deputies found Mudd driving near Durant Road and Falls of Neuse Road and tried to pull him over.Mudd took off in his car, then crashed a short ways away on at Honeycutt and Durant roads.He got out and started running and has not been seen since.There were some tense tense moments in north Raleigh for residents who had to stay in their homes while deputies searched the heavily wooded neighborhood.Mudd was last seen wearing a dark jacket and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities or 911 immediately.