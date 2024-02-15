Applications are open for Raleigh's annual 'Trashion' show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Applications are now open for the 2024 Solid Waste Services Trashion Competition.

The competition and 'Trashion' show are part of the annual City of Raleigh Environmental Awards. The show will feature recycled garments and accessories by high school students, college students and aspiring professional designers.

The garments will be judged by the quality of construction, originality and functionality. There will also be three different categories based on age that are judged separately.

There will be up to three prizes awarded in each category. The winner gets a cash prize of $500.

The competition is only open to Raleigh residents and its service areas. Applications close on March 1.

The Guidelines

Contestants have to create a garment using at least 75% recyclable materials, such as aluminum cans and plastic bottles, that are accepted by Raleigh's recycling program.

You also have to submit an online entry form with a creation description, along with photos or videos. Videos must tell the story behind the work and can't be longer than two minutes.

The Environmental Advisory Board will evaluate each entry and select who will compete. It will also select who will have their creations shown during the Environmental Awards celebration in April.