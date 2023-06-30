Raleigh's 4th of July Fireworks: Security measures in place

To ensure that fun is had by all at this year's Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks, police are double and triple checking security measures for the event.

The huge crowds expected at Dix Park for July 4 have Raleigh Police Department meticulously planning security contingencies.

"We're prepared to deal with any type of situation that we may encounter at an event like this," Lt. Alan Stokes said.

He said at any given time in the park, no matter where you are, an officer will be nearby ready to assist if you need them.

"We have officers throughout the property providing security. We have officers doing foot patrol. We have officers on bikes, UTVs. We have officers out doing traffic control on the streets around Dix Park and then patrols in the downtown area as well," he said.

Remember, things like weapons, alcohol and fireworks are all prohibited from the parks.