RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out at a north Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday and was quickly knocked down.Around noon, fire crews were dispatched to a working fire in the 4700 block of New Hope Road.Once on scene, firefighters gained control of the blaze quickly.Chopper11HD showed damage to the roof of one building.This is a developing story, check back for details.