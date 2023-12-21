Multiple armed suspects steal items from Raleigh home: Deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple armed people stole items from a home Wednesday evening.

According to the WCSO, just before 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of multiple armed people entering a home and stealing items in the 1100 block of Fallen Log Court. Deputies said two people were home at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said there is no known threat to the community.

