Local mental health organization offers services during Artsplosure festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Artsplosure 2023 brought eager crowds to downtown Raleigh for a weekend of fun and relaxation. Those who strolled to the Moore Square area found more than the usual music and food trucks.

The organization called Darkness Rising provided an opportunity for people who needed to talk about some personal challenges.

"I was going through a lot with my mental health as far as PTSD," said Carlita Victoria of Darkness Rising. "And I found it hard to share with anybody about it. In the Black community, we are told that 'we're here, and that's enough,' and 'we don't need therapy.' But therapy has really changed my life."

She had a table staffed by more women who work with Darkness Rising, at Moore Square. It was close enough to a performance stage, but far enough from the crowd for someone to devote a few minutes to self-discovery or advice as they enjoyed Artsplosure's activities.

"Community African dancing class, twerk yoga class, drumming classes, and a really fun day where we spread the word about wellness and our free mental health resources," Victoria said.

She told ABC11 the organization is especially interested in helping the formerly incarcerated, communities of color, and those who identify as LGBTQ. Victoria looks forward to hearing from people who learn about her business for the first time.

