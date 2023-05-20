Wake County tourism industry gets boost ahead of big weekend in Raleigh

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Canes fans are still feeling it after Thursday night's fourth overtime.

"I'm still recovering," said Erin McCrary.

But she's ready for more and trying to get her hands on tickets for Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday

"I'm gonna get online as soon as I get home today," McCrary said.

Hockey isn't the only thing in town this weekend. The "Got To Be NC" Festival is drawing thousands of people to Raleigh, including vendor Irma Rose.

"This is my first festival," Rose said pointing to her setup.

It's not all fun and games for Rose, she said it's a big business opportunity. She owns Coconut Island, which offers a healthy fresh drink to beat the heat.

Rose has been working to tap into Raleigh's festival scene to reach new customers. The pandemic made it difficult to get through the door, but that changes this weekend.

"They said we want something different and definitely this is different. This is what Raleigh wants and I'm like, I'm just ecstatic about it. It's like a dream come true," she said.

Raleigh's Art Festival, Artsplosure is also a big draw to the city this weekend. The two-day event is bringing in 200 artists and is expected to bring about 80,000 people to the city.

According to the Wake County Tourism Industry Report, the events over the next few months can generate a projected $42.1 million in economic impact.

"We enjoy coming for different events here because we're from Henderson," said Jessica Asycue who doesn't mind taking the hour drive every weekend to enjoy the Raleigh festival scene.

She's happy to take part in the fun as more than 100 events are planned in Raleigh over the summer.

"It's not much to do in Henderson. So, we come here we were here actually last weekend for the vintage market," Asycue said.

Three big events and one fun-filled weekend. There are big hopes for a Canes win as well as a thriving tourism industry.

