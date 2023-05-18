The Art of the Brick has opened in North Carolina with a debut in Raleigh.

Art of the Brick: 1 million Legos creating 90 different sculptures now on exhibit in Raleigh

The most famous Lego art exhibition in the world features more than 90 sculptures made with more than 1 million Legos. The exhibit is replacing the popular Van Gogh Immersive Experience exhibit on the Pleasant Valley Promenade.

Visitors will find re-imagined versions of some of the world's most famous art masterpieces including Michelangelo's David, Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. The Lego creations are built by artist Nathan Sawaya.

"What I hope that guests take away from this experience is a little bit of that uplifting message that Nathan puts in all of his artwork," explained John Zaller Executive Producer with Exhibition Hub.

"The idea that art is not optional, art is inside every one of us, that these human conditions that we're all facing, can be overcome, that we can reach up, and we can become our better selves."

Art of the Brick will be on display until August. Click here for tickets. Children under 4 are free.