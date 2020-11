EMBED >More News Videos Groups gather in Raleigh as Joe Biden declared apparent winner of presidency

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the apparent winner of the presidency , groups gathered in downtown Raleigh.Around noon, around 200 people gathered in Halifax Mall for an election rally that was planned before Joe Biden was announced as president-elect. Simultaneously, there were around one hundred apparent supporters of President Donald Trump holding flags outside the legislative building on South Blount Street.Around the country, Americans gathered on street corners and front lawns to celebrate former Vice President Biden's projected victory.