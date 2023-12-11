1 man hospitalized, several homes damaged in Raleigh shooting

One man was hospitalized and bullets damaged several Raleigh homes during a shooting Sunday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was hospitalized and bullets damaged several Raleigh homes during a shooting Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Raleigh Boulevard at Oakwood Avenue.

Raleigh police officers arrived at the scene to find a man in dire condition with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency care. His condition has not been released.

Officers did not specify how many shots were fired, but they said it was a lot and that multiple homes in the area were damaged.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 919-996-1193.